Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who along with his family watched the FIFA World Cup final match on Sunday night, congratulated Argentina for its victory in the World Cup in Qatar.

"Hearty congratulations to team Argentina and all the football lovers and supporters worldwide for becoming the world champion by defeating France," he said in a tweet.

"Many congratulations to France's team for their excellent performance in the World Cup," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Argentina emerged victorious in the intensely fought final in the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, after the team came out victorious by defeating France in a pulsating penalty shootout.

"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez," PM Modi said in the tweet.

PM Modi also congratulated France for their 'spirited' performance and delighted the fans with their skill and sportsmanship.

"Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

