India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Administers Oath to Newly Elected Uttarakhand Secretariat Association Office Bearers

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Uttarakhand Secretariat Association and administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected office bearers of the executive committee.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the newly elected members and expressed hope for a successful tenure.

Also Read | Mumbai EV Accident: Woman Killed, 2 Injured After Vehicle Rams Stationary Two-Wheelers in Vile Parle.

Chief Minister congratulated the newly elected President of the Uttarakhand Secretariat Association, Deepak Joshi; Vice Presidents Rakesh Joshi, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, and Pramila Tamta; General Secretary Rajendra Raturi; Secretary Atul Kumar Singh; Joint Secretaries Divyanshu Dobal and Surendra Singh Rawat; Observer Reena Makhanwal; Treasurer Ramesh Singh Bartwal; Publicity Secretary Deepak Bisht; and all members of the newly elected executive committee.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "The Uttarakhand Secretariat is not merely a building but the soul of the state's governance system and a key center of public trust. It is from here that policies are formulated, welfare schemes are guided, and the roadmap for the state's development is prepared."

Also Read | Meerut Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Child Murder, Microscope Innovation & Jewellery Park Plan.

He stated that every officer and employee working in the Secretariat is an important stakeholder in building a developed Uttarakhand.

"The Secretariat family plays a vital role in implementing government policies and schemes on the ground and ensuring that their benefits reach the last person in society."

The Chief Minister further said that Secretariat officers and employees act as a strong bridge of trust between the government and the people. Their efficiency, dedication, and commitment help ensure that government schemes reach ordinary citizens effectively.

He noted that since its inception, the state government has been striving to make governance more sensitive, transparent, and people-centric. In this direction, continuous dialogue has been maintained with various employee organisations, and efforts have been made to address their concerns and suggestions seriously, as per the statement.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a strong, motivated, and satisfied workforce is the greatest strength of good governance. When the government and employees work together with a spirit of teamwork, development activities gain momentum, and public confidence in the administration becomes even stronger.

He said that the state government is continuously working to strengthen good governance, transparency, and accountability. Several measures have been taken to simplify administrative processes, promote technology-driven services, and enhance e-governance.

"The government's objective," he said, "is to ensure that citizens receive timely, transparent, and quality services. The Secretariat family has a crucial role to play in achieving this goal."

Expressing confidence in the future, the Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand Secretariat would set new benchmarks in good governance and efficiency through a better work culture, stronger coordination, and a positive working environment.

He also expressed hope that the newly elected executive committee would discharge its responsibilities with a spirit of service, sensitivity, and dedication, and play a significant role in realising the government's vision of making Devbhoomi Uttarakhand a leading state in the country under its resolve of "Vikalp Rahit Sankalp" (Unwavering Commitment). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)