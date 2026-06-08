India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Announces Major Development Projects at Jaunsar-Bawar Folk Cultural Festival and Sports Meet 2026 in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced several development projects while participating in the Jaunsar-Bawar Folk Cultural Festival and Sports Meet 2026 held at Freedom Fighter Kedar Singh Stadium, Naghat, Dehradun.

According to a press release, on the occasion, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of the late freedom fighter Kedar Singh.

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During the event, the Chief Minister announced several development projects, including the widening and blacktopping of the Samarjens Motor Road, the development of Government Primary School Nagthat as a model school, construction of a 60-meter span bridge over the Yamuna River on the Bagi-Kheda-Kota-Taplad road in Chakrata block, construction of a motor road from Km 22 of the Kyarapul-Damta-Myunda road to Chhamri and Jakhani, and the construction of a motor road from Sakrol village to the second Siddh Peeth Mahasu Maharaj Thaina via Bhoda-Bhalanu and Utel in Kalsi block, the release said.

He also announced a pumping-based drinking water scheme from the Yamuna River for Kheda Ramarka-Kunna-Burashthi villages under Khabau Gram in Chakrata block, the proposal to include the road from Jagthan-Burayla route to Udawa village under PMGSY, and the construction of a new link road from Dweena to Bisoi Khuna Alman to further strengthen connectivity in the region.

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Paying obeisance to Mahasu Devta, the Chief Minister said that the Jaunsar-Bawar Sanskritik Punrutthan Samiti has been preserving the region's rich cultural heritage through this festival for the past 33 years. He noted that Jaunsar-Bawar is known not only for its natural beauty but also for its hardworking, simple, and self-respecting people. The region's folk culture fosters unity and inspires future generations to stay connected with their roots.

He added that Jaunsar-Bawar reflects the true spirit of Uttarakhand, and its traditions, simplicity, warmth, and respect for nature represent the state's rich heritage.

The Chief Minister said that the rhythmic beats of Raso, the resonance of Harul, and traditions such as Baund are a matter of pride not only for Uttarakhand but for the entire nation. He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several historic initiatives have been undertaken for the dignity, education, and overall development of tribal communities. Schemes such as Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, Van Dhan Yojana, and the Pradhan Mantri Tribal Development Mission have significantly contributed to tribal welfare. He stated that under the Prime Minister's leadership, both the policies and destiny of tribal communities have undergone a transformative change, the release said.

The Chief Minister further said that the Uttarakhand government has provided a platform to showcase tribal culture and heritage through the Uttarakhand Tribal Festival and has also decided to organise an annual Tribal Sports Festival. Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, 128 tribal villages in the state have been identified for comprehensive development, ensuring access to roads, electricity, drinking water, internet connectivity, and other essential facilities.

He informed that Eklavya Model Residential Schools are currently operational in Kalsi, Mehrawana, Bajpur, and Khatima, providing tribal children with free world-class residential education. Construction of new Eklavya schools is also underway in Bajpur and Chakrata.

As per the release, the government is providing scholarships to tribal students from the primary level up to postgraduate studies. Additionally, 16 government Ashram-style schools are currently functioning to support educational development.

The Chief Minister said that tribal community daughters are being provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for marriage. A corpus fund of Rs 1 crore has also been established for the Tribal Research Institute. The state government is continuously working to improve roads, water supply, and infrastructure in the Jaunsar-Bawar region.

For the development of Chakrata, 56 projects worth approximately Rs 39 crore were approved, of which 51 have already been completed, while the remaining five projects will be completed soon. Development works worth more than Rs 1,300 crore are currently underway to strengthen the road network across the region, the release said.

He further informed that the widening of National Highways 707 and 707A is progressing at a rapid pace. A permanent solution is being implemented to address the recurring landslide problem near Jajred on the Kalsi-Chakrata road.

Work on the New Chakrata Township Hayyo Danda Pumping Scheme is being carried out at a cost of approximately Rs 229 crore, which will ensure long-term water security for the area. Development works under the historic Rs 120 crore master plan for the grand redevelopment of the Mahasu Devta Temple complex are also progressing steadily. (ANI)

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