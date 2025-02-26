Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday assured that the state government is engaged in the preparations for the Kedarnath pilgrimage as the temple is set to reopen on May 2.

Speaking with ANI, CM Dhami said, "It is a very auspicious day. From May 2, the portals of Baba Kedarnath will open, and the pilgrimage for the devotees will begin."

"We have already reviewed the experiences of last year's pilgrimage, and arrangements have been made. We are already engaged in the preparations for the pilgrimage this time," he added.

Dhami said that the government will ensure that the arrangements are made, keeping in mind the increasing number of devotees every year.

"At the government, administration, district and departmental levels, we should organize the pilgrimage well because the number of devotees is increasing every year. Keeping that in mind, all the arrangements will be ensured. Wherever the work is to be done, it will be done at a fast pace and with Baba's blessings, the pilgrimage will be successful," Dhami said.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Badrinath - Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) announced that the doors of the eleventh Jyotirlinga Kedarnath Dham will open on May 2 at 7 am

Lord Bhairavnath will be worshipped on April 27. While the Panch Mukhi Doli of Baba Kedar will depart from Shri Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath to Kedarnath Dham on April 28, the press release stated.

The date of opening of the doors of Kedarnath Dham was decided in the presence of Kedarnath Dham Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, duty bearer Chandi Prasad Bhatt and Shri Badrinath - Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, Panchgai Committee officials, and hundreds of devotees at Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath, after the Panchang calculation by the religious leaders and Vedpathis, as per rituals, the release stated. (ANI)

