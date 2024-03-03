Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Officials of Uttarakhand Asha Health Workers Union, Anganwadi Workers, Sevika Employees Union and Uttarakhand Bhojan Mata Kamgar Union met state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday at the camp office located at the Chief Minister's residence.

During the meeting with the Chief Minister, union officials gave detailed information regarding their various demands. On this, the Chief Minister assured to take necessary action on their demands as per rules.

Earlier CM Dhami on Saturday visited Dakra Bazar Garhi Cantt area and met the beneficiaries of various schemes and also took stock of the status.

Reaching Dakra Bazaar Garhi Cantt area via the Chief Minister's residence complex, the Chief Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes like gas connection, free food grains, Ayushman Scheme under Ujjwala Scheme and also inquired about their well-being.

The Chief Minister also took information from the beneficiaries about what benefits the people have received under which scheme. The Chief Minister said that it is our effort to extend the benefits of the schemes of the Central and State Government to the general public. He said that instructions have been given to all concerned officers for quick disposal of public problems. (ANI)

