India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Chairs High-level Review Meeting as Char Dham Yatra Enters 'challenging' Second Phase

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra.

During the meeting, he directed officials to adopt the guiding principle of "Safe Pilgrimage, Smooth Darshan, and Continuous Communication" in managing the yatra, a release said.

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He emphasised that better coordination, effective communication, and systematic management would further enhance the safety and success of the pilgrimage.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for streamlining darshan arrangements at all four shrines in accordance with the number of pilgrims.

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According to the release, he also directed strict enforcement of the ban on vehicular movement along the Char Dham routes between 10:00 PM and 4:00 AM, stressing that the safety of pilgrims remains the state government's highest priority. Trucks and other heavy vehicles associated with essential services should be permitted only during nighttime, while their movement should remain restricted during the day.

He further stated that if the number of pilgrims exceeds the prescribed capacity at any shrine or halt point, the movement of vehicles and devotees should be regulated at lower holding areas and major checkpoints.

A phased crowd-management system should be implemented to ensure orderly movement and prevent congestion at the shrines. The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure adequate parking, food, drinking water, toilets, and other essential facilities at locations where pilgrims are required to wait. He stressed that devotees should not only be stopped when necessary but should also be informed about the reasons for the delay, the expected waiting time, and the arrangements being made for their convenience.

Officials and staff from the police, administration, and pilgrimage management departments were instructed to maintain a sensitive, courteous, and cooperative approach toward pilgrims.

The release highlighted that the Chief Minister emphasised that pilgrims should never face a lack of information. He directed that regular updates be disseminated through public information systems, LED displays, social media platforms, WhatsApp channels, and FM radio. Information regarding road blockages, weather changes, traffic congestion, or delays in darshan should be communicated promptly to prevent confusion and dissatisfaction among devotees.

He noted that the first phase of the Char Dham Yatra had been successfully conducted through the coordinated efforts of the administration, police, disaster management authorities, and other concerned departments. However, the pilgrimage is now entering a more challenging second phase, with the monsoon season and adverse weather conditions posing significant challenges.

He instructed officials to manage the yatra with greater vigilance, control, and a scientific approach. He also directed them to conduct daily reviews of feedback, complaints, and suggestions received from pilgrims and to take immediate corrective measures wherever necessary.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the advance deployment of JCBs, Pokland machines, satellite phones, ambulances, and rescue equipment at sensitive locations so that immediate action can be taken in the event of emergencies or route blockages. He also directed all officials to remain in the field, regularly inspect arrangements, and provide prompt assistance to pilgrims.

He further directed the Garhwal Commissioner and Inspector General of Police (Garhwal Range) to regularly review all Char Dham Yatra arrangements and ensure the swift resolution of issues faced by pilgrims and residents. District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police in all yatra-related districts were instructed to continuously monitor and effectively manage the pilgrimage arrangements, the release said.

The Chief Minister also directed authorities to ensure the mandatory display of rate lists at hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries along the pilgrimage routes, and to conduct regular sampling and quality checks of food items.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed that cleanliness at all four shrines and along the trekking routes should be treated as a top priority. He directed officials to ensure the availability of sufficient toilets on pedestrian routes and their regular maintenance and cleaning.

To facilitate prompt medical assistance for critically ill patients, he instructed the appointment of a state-level nodal officer for helicopter ambulance services, enabling District Magistrates to coordinate quickly and transport patients to higher medical centres when required, the release said.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to install an adequate number of shelters along the Kedarnath trekking route and ensure better arrangements to protect pilgrims from rain and harsh sunlight. (ANI)

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