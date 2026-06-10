India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Congratulates PM Modi on Becoming India's Longest-serving Elected Prime Minister

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, saying the country had reached new heights in development, good governance, self-reliance and global prestige under his leadership.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on establishing a new record as India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister."

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The Prime Minister today completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the previous record of 4,398 days held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Praising Modi's leadership, Dhami said, "Under your visionary leadership, India has achieved new heights in development, good governance, self-reliance, and global prestige."

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The Uttarakhand Chief Minister highlighted achievements across multiple sectors during the Prime Minister's tenure and said, "Unprecedented accomplishments in areas such as poor welfare, women's empowerment, youth upliftment, modern infrastructure, the revival of eternal culture, a strong and modern armed forces, as well as science and technology, have laid a strong foundation for the new India."

He further credited the Prime Minister's decisions for strengthening public confidence, stating that, "The historic decisions taken in the national interest have infused new energy into the confidence of the countrymen." Dhami also extended greetings on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand.

The congratulatory message comes a day after the Uttarakhand Chief Minister hailed the Prime Minister's 12-year tenure as a period marked by service, good governance and public welfare.

In an earlier post, Dhami had described the period as a "golden chapter" in India's development, self-reliance and growing global stature. He had also highlighted progress in welfare schemes, infrastructure expansion, digital transformation, women's empowerment, national security and India's increasing influence on the global stage.

The Chief Minister had further pointed to improvements in all-weather road connectivity, healthcare services, investment promotion and employment generation in Uttarakhand, attributing the pace of transformation in the state to the broader developmental vision being pursued under the Prime Minister's leadership. (ANI)

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