India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters to UKSSSC-selected Candidates in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to candidates selected through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for various posts in the Urban Development, Skill Development and Employment, and Animal Husbandry departments.

The appointment letter distribution ceremony was held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun, where the Chief Minister congratulated the newly recruited candidates.

Also Read | ‘Stand Up And Openly Declare You Are Not With TMC’: Kirti Azad Attacks Dissenting MPs, Invokes Abhishek Banerjee’s Leadership (Watch Video).

The selected candidates have been appointed to various positions across the three departments following the recruitment process conducted by the UKSSSC.

Notably, more than 33,000 youths have been provided government jobs in Uttarakhand so far under the present dispensation.

Also Read | Extortion Case: Karnataka Youth Congress Leader and Associate Arrested for Allegedly Extorting INR 2.77 Crore From Local Businessman.

The appointment letter distribution programme comes a day after Dhami announced a series of development projects while participating in the Jaunsar-Bawar Folk Cultural Festival and Sports Meet 2026 at the Freedom Fighter Kedar Singh Stadium in Naghat, Dehradun.

According to a press release, on the occasion, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of the late freedom fighter Kedar Singh.

During the event, the Chief Minister announced several development projects, including the widening and blacktopping of the Samarjens Motor Road, the development of Government Primary School Nagthat as a model school, the construction of a 60-meter span bridge over the Yamuna River on the Bagi-Kheda-Kota-Taplad road in Chakrata block, the construction of a motor road from Km 22 of the Kyarapul-Damta-Myunda road to Chhamri and Jakhani, and the construction of a motor road from Sakrol village to the second Siddh Peeth Mahasu Maharaj Thaina via Bhoda-Bhalanu and Utel in Kalsi block, the release said.

He had also reiterated the state's commitment to tribal welfare and highlighted initiatives being implemented under various Central and state government schemes. Dhami noted that under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, 128 tribal villages in Uttarakhand have been identified for comprehensive development.

The Chief Minister further stated that Eklavya Model Residential Schools are functioning in several parts of the state to provide quality education to tribal students, while scholarships and other welfare measures are being extended to support their overall development.

The Uttarakhand government, he said, remains focused on employment generation, infrastructure development, and inclusive growth to ensure balanced progress across all regions of the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)