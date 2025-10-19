Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended warm Diwali greetings to the people of the state and visiting well-wishers, urging everyone to celebrate the festival with a commitment to cleanliness, environmental conservation, and social harmony.

Addressing citizens ahead of the festival of lights, CM Dhami called upon the people to participate actively in the state's journey toward sustainable development, while keeping the spirit of Diwali alive through responsible celebration.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Dhami wrote, "With the love and blessings of all of you, we are able to take the state forward on the path of development and prosperity. Heartfelt best wishes to all of you for Deepotsav."

The Chief Minister said that the festival of Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness and truth over falsehood. This festival inspires us to spread light, purity, and positive energy in society. He expressed hope that Diwali would bring new hope, prosperity, and happiness into the lives of the people of the state.

CM Dhami also expressed hope that Diwali would usher in new opportunities, happiness, and prosperity for the people of Uttarakhand.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister hosted Diwali visitors at his official residence in Dehradun. Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and senior officers from the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and Indian Forest Service extended their greetings to the Chief Minister during the traditional Deepotsav meet-and-greet.

In a post on X, CM Dhami shared, "Today, at the official residence, the Honourable Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, officers of the Indian Administrative Service, Police, and Forestry Services affectionately met and extended their heartfelt wishes for the Diwali festival."

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister had also extended his wishes on the occasion of Dhanteras. In another post, he wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras. I pray to Lord Dhanvantari that this festival brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives, and that the light of health and auspiciousness always remains illuminated in everyone's life."

Meanwhile, Deepotsav marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana. As per tradition, the people of Ayodhya welcomed Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman by lighting earthen diyas and celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

The Festival of Diwali marks the triumph of good over evil. People prepare by cleansing homes and spirits. Ritual baths and lighting diyas are central. Homes are decorated with rangolis and flowers. Wishes and messages are shared to spread positivity.

The five-day Diwali festivities commenced with Dhanteras on Saturday. This year, the Diwali celebrations are set for the intervening night of October 20 and 21, marking a time of togetherness, light, and joy across the country. (ANI)

