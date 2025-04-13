Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended wishes on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival, calling it a symbol of "prosperity" and "public faith."

The Chief Minister hoped that this festival would bring new consciousness, enthusiasm and excitement in the life of all.

In a social media post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Baisakhi festival, a symbol of prosperity and public faith. May this holy festival bring new consciousness, enthusiasm and excitement in the life of all of you, this is my prayer to God. #HappyBaisakhi."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Baisakhi. He wished everyone joy, hope, and prosperity.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous Baisakhi! May this festival bring new hope, happiness and abundance into your life. May we always celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and renewal."

Devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip at the spiritual Har ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar to mark the celebration of Baisakhi.

Aarti was also performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also extended wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Taking to social media post on X, the Chief Minister said, "The tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, endowed us with a distinct identity from the entire world by creating the Khalsa, free from caste and color discrimination, on the holy land of Sri Anandpur Sahib. Congratulations to all the devotees who are bowing down at the feet of the Guru today on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi."

Earlier on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, which are being celebrated on April 13, 14 and 15, an official statement released by the President's Secretariat.

Baisakhi is a harvest festival that also marks the beginning of the New Year in some parts of India. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional joy. The festival is known for bringing prosperity and success and for bringing people together through rituals and celebrations.

This year, Baisakhi is being celebrated on April 13. Also called Vaisakhi, the festival marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is mainly celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab. It also signals the start of the harvest season. (ANI)

