Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off 20 new fire tenders and fire vehicles included in the Uttarakhand Fire Service for public awareness. He participated in the program organised on the occasion of Fire Service Week at Police Line, Dehradun, on Saturday.

During this, the Chief Minister honoured 7 firefighters who won medals during the Third All India Fire Service Games and 2 firefighters who won the DGFS Disc Medal of the Home Ministry, Government of India. He also observed the stunts performed by the firefighters.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that new fire stations will be opened soon in Bhimtal, Dwarahat, Gauchar, Purola, and Sahastradhara, a world-class training centre for the fire service will be established in Uttarakhand, and an incentive of Rs 10,000 will be provided to all the personnel of Uttarakhand Fire Service who performed their duty in the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj.

The Chief Minister said that the soldiers of Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Service have saved properties worth more than Rs 53 thousand crore from fire since the formation of Uttarakhand. They have also saved the lives of more than 27 thousand humans and about 7 thousand animals. Now, women are also contributing as firefighters in the Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Service.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working on strengthening the infrastructure related to fire and emergency services in the state and modernising defence equipment. "The Central Government has approved an amount of Rs 71 crore for the Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Service. At present, efforts are underway to construct 18 fire stations in the state and purchase world-class equipment to deal with fire emergencies. The government has also purchased world-class quality fire suits for the safety of firefighters," he said.

The Chief Minister said that along with the construction of a fire station building in Gairsain, more than 78 houses are also being constructed. The state government has also approved the Bahadarabad fire station in Haridwar district. He said that mapping of fire stations is being done at the government level in accordance with the geographical conditions and requirements of Uttarakhand, after which fire stations can be opened in remote areas.

The Chief Minister said that the role of fire and emergency services becomes more important during natural disasters. Last year, the fire service employees did their work with diligence and dedication in the disasters that occurred in Kedarnath, Tanakpur, Khatima, Arakot and Raini. The Chief Minister said that last year, forest fires caused damage to forest wealth, wildlife and the environment. To prevent the recurrence of such a disaster, the forest department as well as the fire department will have to work promptly.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Services is organising various programs across the state to make citizens aware of the damage caused by fire, which is commendable. He said that the fire service is one of the most essential services. Our firefighters control fire and also protect life and property. The fire service personnel perform many responsibilities, such as relief and rescue operations, forest fire control as well as fire control and security arrangements in various social events and various institutions of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the fire department also has to play an important role in the successful and efficient conduct of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. (ANI)

