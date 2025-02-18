Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the sanction of Rs 2 crore provided in standard item 40 of modernization of state police forces under the financial year 2024-25, his office said in an official statement.

The Chief Minister has approved the sanction of Rs 243.91 lakh for the work of surface coating and signage by DBMBC of various roads of Ward No 5 Dhoran Khas of Assembly Constituency Mussoorie of Dehradun district under the state plan.

Also Read | Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP Sweeps Local Body Polls, Secures Decisive Victory in Junagadh Municipal Corporation.

The Chief Minister has approved the proposal to name the proposed Chalkudia-Masmoli-Saknoli-Naukholi Motor Road in Garhwal as Shaheed Mandeep Singh Negi Motor Road, proposed name of Sisaldi-Manjhola Motor Road as Freedom Fighter Motor Road, proposed name of Badiun Kandool Talla-Kandool Malla Uttinda (Mustkhal-Pulasun-Uttinda Motor Road as Freedom Fighter Tula Singh Rawat Motor Road.

The Chief Minister has approved the amount of Rs 148.48 lakh for the work of reconstruction and surface improvement of the road damaged due to the excessive flow of water of Gaula river from Vanbhulpura railway crossing to Gaulapul in Assembly Constituency-Lalkuan under the State Plan and sanctioned the amount of Rs 150.48 lakh for the construction work of 15 meter long RCC bridge over Chinuna Gad to connect Goluchina-Galli-Vasyura-Govindpur Motor Road under Assembly Constituency Someshwar of Almora district. Approval was given for sanctioning an amount of Rs 121.83 lakh.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs State Cyber Cell To Contact Wikipedia Over 'Objectionable' Content Against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The Chief Minister has approved sanctioning Rs 929.12 lakh for the construction of 30 Type-II houses in the second phase of Central Jail / Sampurnanand Camp, Sitarganj, and Rs 997.41 lakh for the construction of 2 Type IV, 4 Type III, and 24 Type II residential buildings in District Jail, Almora.

The Chief Minister has approved an amount of Rs 336.60 lakh for construction of road and drain up to the project site from SIDCUL for the residential project under construction at Annekipur-Hettampur in Haridwar district under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The Chief Minister has approved the construction of road up to km of Sarkot Bharadisain motor road in Gairsain development block of Chamoli district under the Chief Minister's announcement. The Chief Minister has given his approval for sanctioning the amount of Rs 403.41 lakh for the construction work of improvement and asphalting in 6 to 11.

The Chief Minister has approved the sanctioning of the amount of Rs 23774.45 lakh (including the previously approved cost of Rs 5590.70 lakh) for the construction work of the Tanakpur Bus Terminal Construction Project. The Chief Minister has approved the amount of Rs 5238.15 lakh for the operation and maintenance work of the 'Swan Uttarakhand Regional Extension Network'.

The Chief Minister has given his approval for the release of gross amount of Rs 1982.795 lakh for building construction work in Raj Pali.

The Chief Minister has approved the sanction of Rs 453.63 lakh for the construction of Automated Driving Test Track at Karnaprayag under Chamoli district. The Chief Minister has approved the construction of a helipad at Kasla site in Mori development block of Uttarkashi district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)