Dehradun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday instructed secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey to assess the value of the various types of gifts he received in the programmes and auction them.

The amount received from this should be used for public welfare works. Any common person can also participate in the auction process.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Averts Major Tragedy, Recovers and Destroys IED Planted by Terrorists in Kupwara.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had recently appealed to the people that they should start the tradition of giving books instead of bouquets to the guests at any function, this will increase the store of knowledge in the future generation and will also nourish the mind.

Now, in this sequence, the Chief Minister has taken another new and innovative initiative.

Also Read | MHA Cancels FCRA Registration of Centre for Policy Research for 'Misutilising' Foreign Contribution, Affecting India's 'Economic Interests' and Other Violations.

In fact, when the Chief Minister attends programs in Uttarakhand or outside Uttarakhand, people present him many gifts. From shawls to paintings, various types of sculptures are presented to them.

Now the Chief Minister has directed his secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey to calculate the value of all the gifts he receives in programs and auction them.

The Chief Minister has directed that the money received from this auction should be used for various works of public interest. The Chief Minister has asked the Secretary to prepare a proposal for this so that this work can be started as soon as possible. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)