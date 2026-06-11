India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Highlights State Issues in NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of various states, Union Ministers and senior officials of NITI Aayog.

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According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), key issues discussed during the meeting included the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, strengthening cooperative federalism and ensuring the holistic and balanced development of states across the country.

During the meeting, Dhami highlighted several issues related to Uttarakhand's development, including infrastructure, tourism, investment, employment generation and public welfare, the CMO said.

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The meeting provided a platform for states and the Centre to deliberate on development priorities and policy initiatives aimed at achieving long-term national growth objectives.

According to the CMO, the Uttarakhand government is continuously working towards the all-round development of the state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.

The meeting comes amid the state's continued focus on economic growth, infrastructure expansion and strengthening livelihoods across sectors, including agriculture and allied activities.

Earlier, Dhami had said that India's agriculture sector has undergone significant transformation over the past 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, citing a range of farmer-centric initiatives aimed at improving agricultural productivity and rural prosperity.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami said schemes such as PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme), Kisan Credit Card and the expansion of irrigation facilities have empowered farmers, improved incomes and strengthened rural economies.

He said the policy interventions had brought positive changes in the lives of millions of farmers and helped make agriculture more profitable and sustainable.

Highlighting initiatives undertaken by the Uttarakhand government, Dhami said the state is promoting horticulture, natural farming, millets, agricultural mechanisation and improved market access for farmers, particularly in border and remote areas.

The Chief Minister also referred to the "House of Himalayas" initiative, stating that it is helping connect mountain products from Uttarakhand with national and international markets.

Dhami said the state government remains committed to making farmers prosperous and strengthening agriculture as a key pillar of Uttarakhand's economy while pursuing the broader goal of a developed Uttarakhand in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

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