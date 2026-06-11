India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Highlights State's Growth in NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday attended the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India) in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister said that the important meeting, centred on the theme "Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Inclusive Human Development," witnessed extensive deliberations on realising the vision of a developed India through human resource development, effective governance, innovation, and public participation.

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He further stated that under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is continuously working to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society, while empowering youth, women, and farmers, and strengthening a transparent and accountable governance system, the statement read.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that through coordinated efforts between the Centre and the states, coupled with active public participation, Uttarakhand will play a significant role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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The release also mentioned that during the NITI Aayog meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his record 12-year tenure, stating that he has set a benchmark in continuous national service by securing a mandate for the longest duration in the country's democratic history.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister extended an invitation to the Prime Minister and all members of the NITI Aayog for the Kumbh Mela and the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra, which will be organised in Uttarakhand next year.

The PM Narendra Modi-led government has completed its 12 years in office. On June 10, he became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. NDA leaders hailed his tenure, citing development initiatives, governance reforms and welfare programmes implemented over the past 12 years.

According to the CMO, various key issues were also discussed during the meeting, including the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, strengthening cooperative federalism and ensuring the holistic and balanced development of states across the country.

The meeting provided a platform for states and the Centre to deliberate on development priorities and policy initiatives aimed at achieving long-term national growth objectives.

The meeting comes amid the state's continued focus on economic growth, infrastructure expansion and strengthening livelihoods across sectors, including agriculture and allied activities. (ANI)

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