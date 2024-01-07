Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Dehradun on Sunday.

During the meeting, strategic points are likely to be discussed to win all five seats in the general elections with 75 per cent votes.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami, State President Mahendra Bhatt, National Vice President of the party Laxmikant Vajpayee, party in-charge Dushyant Gautam, and former Chief Minister and MPs were present.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP held a meeting of all its party morchas to review the work they have carried out recently and were instructed by the senior leadership to ensure that efforts be made in reaching out to the public.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of BL Santosh, BJP General Secretary. Presidents of all BJP morchas, morcha in-charge, senior officials etc. were present in the meeting.

Also, a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party general secretaries will be held on January 9 here as part of preparations for Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

The meeting will be chaired by party chief JP Nadda.

As the battle for 2024 begins, the BJP undeniably maintains the upper hand. After securing victories in three crucial Hindi heartland states--Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh it being said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strengthened its position to face the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held this year and are likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc. (ANI)

