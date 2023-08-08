Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretaries along with the high officials of the government and all the district magistrates in the secretariat regarding the situation arising out of the disaster caused by heavy rains in the state.

During this, the Chief Minister instructed the officers to regarding the compensation to be distributed to the disaster victims and to provide heli service to the pregnant women in the disaster-affected areas.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: Man Abducts Three-Year-Old Son From Estranged Wife’s Custody in Broad Daylight in Tulsinagar.

The Chief Minister directed to start the work of repairing the roads of the state immediately after the rains and to make necessary repairs to the roads of Dehradun without any delay.

Along with this, the Chief Minister reviewed the water level of rivers, landslides, closed roads, loss of life and property, distribution of compensation etc. with all the officials.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi To Participate in No-Confidence Motion Discussion in Lok Sabha Tomorrow; Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Rajasthan.

The CM said that our government is determined to ensure the safety of every citizen and the availability of all possible facilities for them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)