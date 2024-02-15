Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday presented cash awards to women police personnel on the occasion of the "Nanda Gaura Mahotsav (Matrishakti Sammelan)" programme in Chamoli.

According to an official press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honoured all the women policemen included in the Guard of Honour by presenting them with cash awards on the occasion of the "Nanda Gaura Mahotsav (Matrishakti Sammelan)" programme in Chamoli."

Earlier in the day, while participating in 'Nanda-Gaura Mahotsav' in Chamoli's Gauchar town, the Chief Minister visited the stalls set up by various departments and women's self-help groups.

The Chief Minister, along with the women, also spun the charkha (spinning wheel), operated the traditional mountain mill (Jandra), and threshed paddy traditionally with the Ginjyali (pestle) in the Ulakhyare (Okhli) on the occasion.

Chief Minister Dhami also conducted a road show here on the occasion and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various schemes.

Earlier, CM Dhami participated in the Matrishakti Mahotsav programme in Haridwar.

The Chief Minister held a road show in the city that witnessed the participation of a huge number of people who danced to the beats of drums during the road show. (ANI)

