India News | Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Inaugurates Maa Dhari Devi, Lord Shri Nagaraja Dev Doli Shobhayatra in Dehradun

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Maa Dhari Devi and Lord Shri Nagaraja Dev Doli Shobhayatra 2024 at the CM Camp office on Friday.

Agency News ANI| Jan 12, 2024 04:48 PM IST
India News | Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Inaugurates Maa Dhari Devi, Lord Shri Nagaraja Dev Doli Shobhayatra in Dehradun
CM Dhami inaugurates Maa Dhari Devi, Lord Shri Nagaraja Dev Doli Shobhayatra (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Maa Dhari Devi and Lord Shri Nagaraja Dev Doli Shobhayatra 2024 at the CM Camp office on Friday.

On this occasion, CM Dhami performed ritual worship of the deities and prayed for the progress of the state and the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the tradition of Dev Dollis is an integral part of the culture of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and is also a symbol of the unwavering faith and belief of all of us.

He said that this tradition, full of spiritual importance, is a supernatural medium to connect with God.

Earlier, CM Dhami inaugurated the Nari Shakti Vandan Mahotsav and Saras Fair organised at Gandhi Park Rudrapur on Wednesday. The enthusiasm of the people was visible in the crowd that gathered at the roadshow organised from Gallamandi to Gandhi Park.

The diversity of different cultures in the country was seen in Udham Singh Nagar in the road show organised from Gallamandi to Gandhi Park.

The Chief Minister said that Udham Singh Nagar district is in a way a bouquet of cultures of entire India, which shows the example of unity in diversity and the amalgamation of different cultures by assimilating them into itself.

During the inspection of the stalls, the Chief Minister boosted the morale of the women of the self-help group by spinning in the charkha at the stall of the Uttarakhand State Livelihood Mission. He also interacted directly with the beneficiaries of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. (ANI)

The Chief Minister said that the tradition of Dev Dollis is an integral part of the culture of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and is also a symbol of the unwavering faith and belief of all of us.

He said that this tradition, full of spiritual importance, is a supernatural medium to connect with God.

Earlier, CM Dhami inaugurated the Nari Shakti Vandan Mahotsav and Saras Fair organised at Gandhi Park Rudrapur on Wednesday. The enthusiasm of the people was visible in the crowd that gathered at the roadshow organised from Gallamandi to Gandhi Park.

The diversity of different cultures in the country was seen in Udham Singh Nagar in the road show organised from Gallamandi to Gandhi Park.

The Chief Minister said that Udham Singh Nagar district is in a way a bouquet of cultures of entire India, which shows the example of unity in diversity and the amalgamation of different cultures by assimilating them into itself.

During the inspection of the stalls, the Chief Minister boosted the morale of the women of the self-help group by spinning in the charkha at the stall of the Uttarakhand State Livelihood Mission. He also interacted directly with the beneficiaries of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. (ANI)

