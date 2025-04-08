Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated nine mobile science labs from the camp office for students studying in government schools of Champawat, Almora, Dehradun and Pauri districts.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Dhami stated that through these mobile science labs, the scientific thinking and curiosity of students will be encouraged, promoting 'innovation-based education.'

"This effort will prove to be a milestone in taking science to the masses and promoting 'innovation-based education'. Through these mobile science labs, scientific thinking and curiosity of students will be encouraged and they will also become a part of practical experience," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

Uttarakhand State Council of Science and Technology (UCAST) Professor Pant mentioned that through this ambitious project, the Uttarakhand State Council of Science and Technology (UCAST) is working to popularize science in rural and remote areas of the state. Under this project, students from classes six to twelve are being given the opportunity to learn and understand subjects like biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics through laboratory practicals, science studies, and demonstrations.

Professor Pant noted that under the second phase of the project, work is being carried out in the remaining nine districts: Uttarkashi, Raina, Khera, Rudraprayag, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Ashram, Bageshwar, and Vastushastra.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government is providing scholarships to the children of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories from class one to twelve. Fifteen hostels, five residential schools, and three ITIs are also being run for them free of cost. Free coaching and a monthly scholarship are also being provided to prepare for competitive examinations.

Chief Minister Dhami also said that children involved in begging are being rescued and encouraged to go to school. Efforts are also being made to connect the youth and adults with self-employment by providing them with skill development training. (ANI)

