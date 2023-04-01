Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reached the Disaster Management Center at the Secretariat and reviewed the situation arising out of the rains in the state with officials.

Apart from instructing the officers to be alert, the Chief Minister asked the Secretary Disaster Management to coordinate with all the District Magistrates.

CM Dhami said, "Assistance should be made available to the District Magistrates on the basis of their need. Necessary repair of roads in the districts should also be expedited."

Dhami said that about Rs 23.28 crore has been sanctioned to Uttarakhand under the Agriculture Development Scheme and Rs 34.66 crore as a financial incentive under PMGSY by the Central Government.

In view of the Chardham Yatra, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to the officers to ensure timely arrangements.

The Chief Minister said that necessary arrangements will have to be made on time so that the devotees do not face any kind of health-related difficulties during the upcoming Chardham Yatra. In this regard, he himself has held talks with the Union Health Minister.

Dhami said, "Instructions have been given to the Agriculture Department to assess the loss caused to the farmers due to rains in the state. Whatever help is necessary to the farmers will be done."

He said that officials have been asked to keep an eye on the situation by continuously reviewing the rainfall in Joshimath and other areas.

Instructing the officers to be vigilant 24 hours, he said that apart from earthquakes, most of the disasters used to happen only during the rainy season, but in the last few years, disasters are coming in every season. In view of this, the state needs special preparation to face disasters. With awareness and early warning, the damage caused by disasters can be greatly reduced.

He further said that Keeping in view the arrival of more people in the upcoming Chardham than last year, all arrangements were started from December-January. He himself has reviewed by holding four meetings. All necessary arrangements are being made for smooth and safe travel.

Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Sinha informed the Chief Minister about the situation arising out of rains in the state.

He said that there was no loss of life due to rain. Two people have died in road accidents in Tehri, while 04 vehicles have been damaged in Mussoorie due to the collapse of a parking wall and passengers have been saved safely in Ramnagar of Nainital after a bus was swept away by the river.

He also informed that compensation has been distributed for the loss of sheep and goats due to lightning in Uttarkashi.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government is working with commitment for the welfare of women. Not only this, the concept of safe motherhood is also being realized, in view of this, 4944 pregnant/lactating women have been given Rs 1.15 crores digitally to their bank account.

The objective of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is to provide compensation to compensate the wages of working women and ensure their comfort and proper nutrition.

This is done in the following three instalments under the incentive scheme, in which the first instalment is Rs 1000 at the time of registration of pregnancy, the second instalment is Rs 2000, if the beneficiary undergoes at least one antenatal checkup after six months of pregnancy, while the third instalment 2000 when the birth of the child is registered and the child begins the first cycle of vaccines including BCG, OPV, DPT and Hepatitis-B. (ANI)

