Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, launched the e-Vidhan Sabha Application (NeVA) for the Legislative Assembly session at Vidhan Sabha Bhawan in Dehradun.

CM Dhami also paid a courtesy visit to Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan in the Assembly premises.

The initiative aims to digitize legislative proceedings, enhancing transparency and efficiency in governance. Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami emphasized the importance of adopting digital solutions to streamline assembly operations.

National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is one of the 44 Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) under the "Digital India Programme" of the Government of India which aims to make the functioning of all the State Legislatures paperless by transforming them into 'Digital House'.

Inspired by PM Modi's visionary concept of 'One Nation, One Application, NeVA is a significant step towards making the Assembly proceedings entirely paperless.

Earlier on Monday, Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting on Monday at the Secretariat to discuss the Dehradun Elevated Corridor, where he directed officials to expedite the work on the Rispana and Bindal Corridor.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to request cooperation from the Center by connecting the Dehradun Elevated Corridor to the Expressway and to start work from the State Sector soon. In view of the rapid increase in the population and number of vehicles in Dehradun, the increase in the number of tourists and the possible increase in traffic after the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the Chief Minister has directed to start the work of Dehradun Elevated Corridor soon.

The construction work of an 11 km long four-lane elevated corridor is to be done on the bed of the Rispana river and 15 km long on the bed of the Bindal river. The public services, power lines, high-tension lines, and sewer lines located inside these rivers are to be displaced outside the river. (ANI)

