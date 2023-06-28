Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami did Bhumi Pujan of Aroma Park in Kashipur on Tuesday and allotted plots. The Chief Minister said that it is the first Aroma Park that is being established in the state and it was a proud moment.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country, in which a special and dedicated institution Aromatic Plant Center (CAP) has been established by the government at the state level for the development of the aromatic sector, which has the responsibility of increasing the economy of the state through aromatic farming.

The Chief Minister said that in the last two decades, the state government has made a lot of development in the aromatic sector through camps, through which more than twenty-four thousand farmers have been associated with aromatic farming in the state.

Clusters of aromatic farming have been developed by the government to promote the aromatic sector in the state. At present, fragrance farming is being done in 109 aroma clusters in the state, under which 192 distilleries have been set up.

With the increasing area of fragrance farming, at present the turnover of the aroma sector has increased to more than 86 crores, while in the year 2002, the turnover of the aroma sector was about 2 crores.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the development of the aromatic sector in Uttarakhand and the good quality of the essential oils produced here, the proposal to set up an Aroma Park in the state was given to the Uttarakhand Government by the Aroma Trade Association and the Essential Oil Association of India (EOAI), Delhi.

The Uttarakhand government implemented the Aroma Park Policy 2018, under which 46 industries related to aroma and perfumery are being established in Sidkul Kashipur, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30 December 2021.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to develop 6 Aroma Valleys of aromatic crops with a view to providing adequate raw material to the industries to be set up in Aroma Parks in the state. In which Damask Rose Valley District Chamoli and Almora, Timur Valley - Pithoragarh Cinnamon Valley Champawat and Nainital, Lemongrass and Mint Valley - Haridwar, Mint Valley - Udham Singh Nagar and Lemongrass Lemongrass and Mint Valley Haridwar, Mint Valley Udham Singh Nagar and Lemongrass Valley - Pauri 14000. to be developed in the area.

He said that apart from providing a market to the aroma farmers of Uttarakhand through these industries, our government will also contribute significantly to the development of aroma valleys being developed by it.

The farmers of the state will also get new farming options by cultivating new crops according to the demand of established aromatic industries, which will definitely improve their livelihood. At present, aroma and perfumery industries will be set up in Aroma Park, in which investment of about 300 crores will be made and thousands of employment opportunities will be available.

It has been told that 24 plots have been allotted so far, to which the possession letters are being given today. The incentives being given by the state government to the fragrance industries to be set up in the Aroma Park will attract other industrialists associated with this sector towards the Aroma Park.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is paying special attention to development according to the conditions of the state by establishing coordination between the economy and the environment.

"For this, while on the one hand, we are promoting such industries and crops which can be easily planted in hilly areas, on the other hand, we are focusing on developing such techniques which can double the income of our farmers," Pushkar Singh Dhami said

He expressed confidence that this Aroma Park will play an important role in setting up orchards of aromatic crops like cinnamon, Timur and Surai etc. in more than three lakh barren agricultural land, which will increase the production of aromatic plants on the one hand and on the other hand farmers will be benefited. Economic benefits will also be received.

The Chief Minister said that this centre of excellence will play an important role in realizing the plan to cover about 21 thousand hectares of land with aromatic crops by 2030, in line with our 'no choice' resolution to make Uttarakhand the best state of the country in every field. Along with this, this centre will also prove effective in expanding our 1 district 2 product policy.

The Chief Minister said that with the establishment of this Aroma Park, there will be a rapid increase in the production of aromatic crops and rapid expansion of these crops in the state. This will also help in the efforts to promote tourism and horticulture in the state along with heart tourism. (ANI)

