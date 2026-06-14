India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Leads 'Pragati Path Yatra' in Khatima; Reaffirms Commitment to Grassroots Governance

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reiterated his government's commitment to grassroots development and transparent governance during his three-day visit to his home constituency, Khatima.

The Chief Minister attended the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Mukhya Sevak Aapke Dwar" public outreach program held at the Shaheed Hari Kishan Shikshan Sansthan in Bagulia.

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Addressing a large gathering, CM Dhami lauded the "double-engine" government's progress, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for ushering in a new era of public welfare. "Under the guidance of PM Modi, we have prioritised transparency, effectively curbing corruption through technology to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries directly," he stated.

During the event, the Chief Minister inspected various stalls set up by government departments and self-help groups. Highlighting his administration's focus on empowerment, he inaugurated the "Didi Cafe," an initiative run by local women under the Gramotthan Project. He also distributed Mahalakshmi Kits to pregnant women and provided scholarships to meritorious students, underscoring the government's investment in human capital.

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CM Dhami highlighted several landmark achievements of his administration, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the introduction of a stringent anti-cheating law. "We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and ensured complete transparency in recruitment processes to safeguard the future of our youth," he asserted.

Expressing his emotional connection to the region, the Chief Minister remarked, "Khatima is my family. I am committed to its growth, and there will be no compromise on the developmental works initiated for this area."

The Chief Minister was given a traditional welcome, featuring Tharu cultural performances and a ceremonial shawl, reflecting the region's diverse heritage. He urged the residents to remain active partners in the state's collective mission to become the "best state in the country."

The "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar" initiative, which brings administration officials and developmental resources directly to the doorsteps of the citizens, was praised as a vital bridge between the state government and the grassroots population.

"Khatima is my family," the Chief Minister stated, expressing his deep personal bond with the region. "My administration is fully committed to its progress, and we will ensure all ongoing development projects are completed without compromise."

The event, marked by vibrant Tharu cultural performances, served to bridge the gap between the administration and the public. By bringing government officials and resources directly to the grassroots level, the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar" initiative aims to accelerate the state's collective mission to become India's leading state. (ANI)

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