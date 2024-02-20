Dehradun, Feb 20 (PTI) BJP leader and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday left for Ayodhya with his five cabinet colleagues for a darshan of Ram Lalla.

Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Premchand Aggarwal, Subodh Uniyal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal are accompanying him.

They left for Ayodhya from the Jolly Grant Airport and are scheduled to return to Dehradun late in the evening after offering prayers to Lord Ram.

In an official statement, Dhami said his body is full of devotion for Lord Ram and his heart filled with joy.

