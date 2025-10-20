Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday met with former CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat at his residence.

Chief Minister Dhami inquired about his health following his recent accident and prayed to God for his speedy recovery. He also extended his greetings and best wishes to the former CM on the occasion of Diwali.

Harish Rawat had a narrow escape on Saturday after his car met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The incident occurred near Kankerkheda in Meerut while Rawat was travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to newly selected Assistant Review Officers and Review Officers of the Revenue Council at the camp office located at the Chief Minister's residence.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed personnel on Saturday. He said that receiving appointment letters just before Diwali is a moment of special joy for the appointees and their families. He also conveyed his best wishes to their family members for this achievement.

The Chief Minister said that in the past four years, more than 26,500 youths in the state have been provided government jobs. He added that the government aims to continuously advance the recruitment process as a mission, based on transparency and merit.

He mentioned that some time ago, an incident related to an examination in Haridwar came to light. Prompt action was taken, the accused was arrested, and an SIT inquiry was constituted. Considering the sentiments of the students, the Chief Minister personally met them and, acceding to their demands, cancelled the examination and recommended a CBI investigation.

He stated that in recent years, all competitive examinations in the state have been conducted with complete transparency and fairness. There is no place for any irregularity or corruption in the recruitment process. (ANI)

