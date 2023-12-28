Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday offered prayers at Baharamal Baba temple at Khatima in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district.

Taking to 'X', CM Dhami wrote, "Participated in the concluding program of Akhand Shri Ramayana recital organized at Bharamal Baba temple located in Khatima. On this occasion, after performing Jalabhishek of Shivalinga, I prayed to God for the happiness, and prosperity of all the people of the state and progress of the state. After this, service was also done in the Bhandara organized in the temple premises."

Also Read | Air Canada Slapped With Rs 81 Lakh Fine as Passenger With Spastic Cerebral Palsy Forced to Drag Himself off Plane.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also distributed 'Prasad' to the devotees.

Earlier today, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' virtually.

Also Read | Gas Cylinder Price Cuts in Rajasthan: LPG Cylinder for Rs 450 for BPL and Ujjwala Beneficiaries From January 1, Announce CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

"Virtually participated in the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra" program from Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar. In this program, respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes of the government," CM Dhami wrote in a post on 'X'.

"'Modi Ji's Guarantee' has today given new confidence to the entire countrymen towards the public welfare schemes of the government. It is the success of the efficient leadership of the respected Prime Minister that today the government is personally reaching out to the people and fulfilling their expectations," he added.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)