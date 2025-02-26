India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Offers Prayers at Vankhandi Mahadev Temple on Maha Shivratri

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], February 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed puja at Vankhandi Mahadev Temple in Chakarpur, Khatima on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1894589599726342441

Extending greetings to the people of the state, Dhami wrote on X, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the sacred festival of Maha Shivratri. I pray to Lord Mahadev for a happy, healthy, and auspicious life for all of you."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri, wishing for the prosperity and good health of the people.

PM Modi wrote on X, "I wish all my countrymen a very happy Mahashivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. May this divine occasion bring happiness, prosperity and good health to all of you, and also strengthen the resolve for a developed India. Har Har Mahadev!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended the greeting on the occasion of this auspicious festival.

'Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Mahashivratri. This festival of the union of Shiva and Shakti is a great festival of spirituality, introspection and faith. I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all," Amit Shah wrote on X.

"Best wishes to all of you on the holy festival of Mahashivratri! May Mahadev increase happiness, prosperity and health in the life of all of you. Jai Bholenath!" Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

Mahashivaratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in India and other Hindu populous countries.

The Mahashivaratri- night dedicated to Lord Shiva, the protector falls on Wednesday this year. An estimated 1 million pilgrims are expected to visit the temple this year.

Generally, the Day of Mahashivaratri falls on every 13th night or 14th day of lunar-solar month according to the Lunar Calendar. Every temple of Lord Shiva is flocked with pilgrims on the day of Shivaratri. (ANI)

