Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to bring back Ishita Saxena, a student hailing from Uttarakhand, studying at the Central Agricultural University, Imphal, an official statement said on Saturday.

He has given these instructions after he received a request letter via email from Ishita Saxena. The State Government will bear the expenditure in this regard, the statement added.

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, state governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday appealed to the people in the state to maintain brotherhood and dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity, said an official release from the governor's office.

In the statement, the Governor said, "Violent incidents and arson that took place in the state during the last few days disturbed mutual brotherhood and peace. Some brothers and sisters of the state also died suddenly in these unfortunate incidents. I appeal to all of you, being Governor of this state, that according to Manipur state's excellent co-existence, brotherhood and mutual cooperation, all of you should maintain brotherhood, dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity and cooperate with the people around you."

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with the representatives of the 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' in the wake of the violence in the State, informed CM in a tweet.

Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting chaired by Biren Singh himself.

Taking to Twitter CM N Biren Singh wrote "In light of the prevailing situation in Manipur, held a meeting with the representatives of 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' to highlight the crucial role of civil society organisations in bringing peace in the state at this hour."

The meeting follows violence that erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Manipur Government had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4. State's Director General of Police P Doungel has said that the situation in the State has improved after the intervention of security forces.

Forces including RAF, BSF and CRPF have been deployed in Manipur, he said and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor.

The State government has also appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Manipur, the State DGP said.

The Army in a statement earlier on Friday said that situation in Manipur had been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

"The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army had stated. (ANI)

