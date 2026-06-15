India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Participates in Cleanliness Drive, Plants Saplings at Purnagiri Temple

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a cleanliness drive and cleaned the premises of Purnagiri Temple in Nagla Tarai area of Khatima.

The Chief Minister also planted saplings at the temple premises.

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Earlier on Sunday, CM Dhami participated in an interactive session with intellectuals, where he lauded the intellectual community in the state as "opinion makers." The programme commenced with the Chief Minister lighting a ceremonial lamp. Experts from various fields, including education, healthcare, tourism, agriculture, literature, industry and spirituality, shared their views and suggestions during the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Uttarakhand is not only Devbhoomi (the Land of Gods) but also a land of knowledge, consciousness and rich cultural heritage. He emphasised that the intellectual community is one of the most important forces in guiding society and the nation, as its ideas help shape the future of coming generations. He described intellectuals as "opinion makers" whose suggestions can serve as a strong foundation for the state's development.

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The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving rapidly toward realising the vision of a developed nation guided by the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas."

He noted that the country has achieved milestones in governance, transparency and public welfare over the years. Referring to schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission, Dhami said these initiatives have positively transformed the lives of millions.

He further stated that the Uttarakhand Government is continuously working under the Prime Minister's guidance to promote comprehensive development, good governance, and the preservation of the state's cultural identity. Significant progress is being made in education, healthcare, road infrastructure, drinking water supply, sports, and air connectivity. Various new policies have also been introduced to create a strong roadmap for a developed Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)