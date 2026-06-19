India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Participates in 'Run for Yoga' Event in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the "Run for Yoga" event organised at the Police Lines in Dehradun to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the event was not merely a run but a powerful campaign aimed at promoting healthy living, positive thinking, and spreading the message of yoga among the masses.

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He described the initiative as an important step toward creating awareness about yoga and building a healthier society.

The Chief Minister noted that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has been a centre of yoga, spiritual practices, and penance by sages for centuries. He said the state's rich spiritual heritage and natural environment continue to inspire humanity with messages of health, balance, and positive living.

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He emphasised that yoga is India's ancient cultural heritage and a scientific, practical discipline that fosters harmony between the body, mind, and soul.

He stated that yoga has gained global recognition due to the visionary leadership and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following his proposal at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, June 21 was recognised as the International Day of Yoga, and today, millions of people across more than 190 countries practice yoga.

Highlighting the growing challenges of stress, depression, and various health issues, the Chief Minister said that yoga has emerged as an effective tool for maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle. He urged young people to make yoga and regular exercise a part of their daily routine, adding that healthy, energetic, and disciplined youth are the foundation of a bright future for both the state and the nation.

He further said that the state government is continuously working to establish Uttarakhand as a global hub for yoga, Ayurveda, wellness, and naturopathy. Through the new Yoga Policy, the government is encouraging yoga and meditation centres, supporting yoga instructors, and creating new employment opportunities in the yoga and wellness sectors.

The Chief Minister also appealed to citizens to adopt yoga as a daily practice, embrace a healthy and disciplined lifestyle, contribute to building a drug-free society, and help spread the message of yoga to every section of society. He expressed confidence that the youth of Uttarakhand would play a vital role in transforming yoga into a mass movement and contribute to the creation of a healthy, prosperous, and empowered Uttarakhand.

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014.

The proposal was first put forward by Prime Minister Modi during his address to the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

Since the first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015, India has led the global observance through the Ministry of AYUSH with support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and various international organisations.

As countries prepare for this year's celebrations, Indian missions across the world have been organising outreach programmes involving the Indian diaspora and local communities to promote awareness about Yoga and its benefits. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)