India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Participates in Yoga Session with Officials Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in a yoga session with officials and staff members at his official residence ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The 12th edition of International Yoga Day will be observed on June 21 with programmes planned across India and several countries worldwide.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has successfully brought global recognition to its ancient tradition of yoga.

He added that yoga is not only a means of maintaining physical health but also serves as a foundation for mental peace, self-discipline, and overall balance in life.

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In a post on X, Dhami wrote, "All residents of the state are humbly requested to participate in yoga programs on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21 and to make yoga a part of their daily routine, thereby taking steps towards a healthy and disease-free life."

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2067442780608266393

In another post, he wrote, This morning, ahead of International Yoga Day on 21 June, yoga practice was conducted at the official residence with officials and employees. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has worked to give global recognition to the ancient tradition of yoga. Yoga is not merely a means of physical health, but also the foundation of mental peace, self-discipline, and holistic life balance."

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2067442767685673177

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014.

The proposal was first put forward by Prime Minister Modi during his address to the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

Since the first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015, India has led the global observance through the Ministry of AYUSH with support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and various international organisations.

As countries prepare for this year's celebrations, Indian missions across the world have been organising outreach programmes involving the Indian diaspora and local communities to promote awareness about Yoga and its benefits. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)