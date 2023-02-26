Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], February 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid floral tribute to Gabar Singh Negi, an Indian recipient of the First World War Victoria Cross, and freedom fighter Sridev Suman in Chamba.

Later, CM Dhami also participated in the Abhinandan/ Abhar ally organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and local people on the occasion of the passing of anti-copying law in Chamba, Tehri.

Taking to his social media handle, Dhami said, "Our government is constantly working to protect the interests of the youth and build their bright future. Gratitude from the bottom of my heart to the godly people who reached the rally in large numbers".

Later, Dhami also conducts a review meeting with the district officials at Tehri District Office Complex.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, Dhami ploughed fields in Tiwar village in Tehri during his homestay with a power weeder. He also went for an early morning excursion in the village.

The CM met the elderly, women, and children and enquired about their well-being. He took feedback from the villagers about various schemes being implemented by the state government.

Mutual dialogue between the government and the general public also plays an important role in development, said CM Dhami, adding that the development of Uttarakhand is possible only through the development of villages. (ANI)

