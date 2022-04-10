Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): As part of the rituals of Chaitra Navratri, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed 'Kanya Poojan' on the occasion of Ram Navami at his residence on Sunday.

Dhami has also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion.

The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. During this period, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts for nine days.

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Lord Rama's birthday.

On this auspicious day, nine young girls, representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped and are offered gifts and 'prasad'. (ANI)

