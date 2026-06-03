India News | Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Pitches Strong Municipal Governance to Realize PM Modi's Vision of a Developed Nation

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): Reaffirming the state's commitment to modernising urban infrastructure and managing rapid tourism growth, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for three development projects worth Rs 29.78 crore, according to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office.

The announcements were made during the 117th Executive Committee Meeting of the All India Council of Mayors at Rishikesh, where the Chief Minister unveiled a Rs 23.15 crore Compost Plant and Sanitary Landfill Site project at Lal Pani Beat, alongside foundation stones for rainwater harvesting projects and EV charging stations across Rishikesh Municipal Corporation.

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As per the statement, addressing the panel of mayors, Chief Minister Dhami emphasised the critical role of urban leadership in shaping the country's global footprint and financial landscape.

"Mayors are not only the first citizens of their respective cities but also representatives of the hopes, aspirations, and trust of their residents. The decisions taken by mayors have a lasting impact on future generations. While the soul of India resides in its villages, the dreams, aspirations, and future opportunities of its citizens take shape in its cities," Chief Minister Dhami said.

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The statement also said that the Chief Minister highlighted the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whom a new culture of urban development and cleanliness has been established nationwide through targeted central schemes.

"Under the Prime Minister's leadership, unprecedented work is being carried out in the field of urban development across India. Through the Swachh Bharat Mission, a new culture of cleanliness has emerged in cities across the country. The Smart Cities Mission is helping create models of modern and well-planned urban development. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has fulfilled the dream of home ownership for millions of poor families, while the PM SVANidhi Scheme has empowered street vendors and small traders," the Chief Minister noted.

Highlighting the exponential surge in spiritual tourism in the state, Dhami shared recent data showing record-breaking footfalls for the Char Dham Yatra and other regional shrines.

"Under the Prime Minister's leadership, more than 3 million devotees have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra in the first 45 days this year, setting a new record. The state government's priority is to ensure that the pilgrimage remains smooth, convenient, and safe for all devotees. While Adi Kailash earlier received around 500 visitors, nearly 1,000 pilgrims are now reaching the shrine every day during the current pilgrimage season. More than 2.4 million devotees have visited Maa Purnagiri Temple, and over 230 million tourists have visited Uttarakhand during the past four years," Dhami stated in the statement.

Connecting the success of municipal management directly to national growth, the Chief Minister added that clean and well-organised cities serve as the true face of a rising India.

"Cities represent the true image of the nation before the world. If cities are well-organised, clean, safe, and developed, India's image as a strong, prosperous, and leading nation will be further strengthened. If cities are clean, India will be clean; if cities are well-managed, the nation will be well-managed; and if every city becomes strong, secure, and prosperous, India will certainly achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

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