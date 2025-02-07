Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday presented medals to the cycling medal winners at the Sports Stadium Velodrome in Rudrapur city under the 38th National Games.

CM Dhami further congratulated the medal winners.

The Chief Minister also witnessed the track cycling competition at the Shivalik Velodrome under the 38th National Games at Manoj Sarkar Sports Stadium from the gallery. He reached the velodrome and introduced himself to the players and also cycled on the track.

After this, CM Dhami honored the gold medal winner Services Sports Control Board, silver medal winner Punjab, and bronze medal winner Rajasthan in the men's team pursuit distance 4000 meters competition by giving them medals and wearing a Pahadi cap.

The Chief Minister also had lunch with the players. He further inquired from the players about the arrangements made for them, and the players expressed happiness over the arrangements.

The Chief Minister said that on January 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games from Dehradun. He said that there has been an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the entire state since the day of the inauguration of the game.

About 20 thousand people are contributing directly and indirectly for the conduct of the competitions of this national game.

The Chief Minister is constantly taking updates from the officials on the arrangements of the competitions being held at various places in the state and is also personally visiting them.

The concerned officials have been instructed to provide every possible facility to the players.

The Chief Minister said that the performance of the players of our state is also getting better, so far about 33 medals have been won by the players of Uttarakhand in various competitions.

CM Dhami said that the players coming from all over the country appreciate the velodrome built here. Multi-purpose halls have also been constructed at many places in the state, Malkhamb competition is also to be organized in Chakarpur of Khatima, and Rafting competition in Tanakpur. Sports competitions are being organized at 11 different places in the entire state. These sports competitions being held in Uttarakhand will definitely act as an inspiration for the young players of our state and the players will make their bright future in the field of sports.

He said that this national game was inaugurated by the Prime Minister and it will be concluded by Home Minister Amit Shah in Haldwani on February 14.

After this, CM Dhami reached the 46th Battalion PAC and declared the opening of the shotgun and skeet competition by formally cutting the ribbon and performing Puja. He also did tap shooting with a shotgun. During this, he met the players and gave them best wishes in advance. (ANI)

