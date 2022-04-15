Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit Delhi on Friday.

He will be coming to participate in Ayodhya Parv on Saturday.

Also Read | India Will Become ‘Akhand Bharat’ in 10-15 Years, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Earlier this week, Rudraprayag Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bharat Choudhary expressed his desire to vacate his seat for Dhami, the latter said that he is grateful to Chaudhary for this move.

In March this year, CM Dhami lost elections from the Khatima state Assembly seat was chosen to continue as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand by the central leadership. (ANI)

Also Read | Goa: ‘Konkani Should Also Be Used in Bombay High Court’, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)