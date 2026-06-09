India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Unveils Audio Clips of 'Meri Yojana' Book at Secretariat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday unveiled the audio clips of the "Meri Yojana" (My Scheme) book prepared by the Programme Implementation Department at the Secretariat.

On the occasion, he said that the book compiles welfare schemes of various departments in one place, enabling citizens to access information about government schemes more easily.

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The Chief Minister stated that the book presents details of Central and State Government welfare schemes, along with self-employment, skill development, education, and other important initiatives, in simple and accessible language. It includes information on eligibility criteria, benefits, and application procedures. He directed officials to continue introducing innovative measures to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the last person in society and to issue government orders in language that is easily understandable for the general public.

Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. Under his leadership, the country is achieving new milestones in development and moving rapidly towards realising the vision of a Developed India. The Central Government is strengthening the foundation of the nation's progress through new laws and policies.

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He added that Uttarakhand has received special support under the Prime Minister's leadership, with continuous financial assistance from the Centre for developmental projects. As a result, significant progress has been made in road, rail and air connectivity, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, ensuring that development reaches even the remotest regions.

The Chief Minister further said that the state's economy has strengthened due to the functioning of the double-engine government, with a steady increase in per capita income. Through schemes such as the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, Mahak Kranti Scheme, Aroma Valley, Mission Apple, and other employment-oriented initiatives, the state government is creating new opportunities for self-employment and livelihood generation for youth and women.

Secretary, Programme Implementation Department, Deepak Kumar, said that the audio version of the book will be broadcast on All India Radio and other radio stations. He informed that the department has already published four editions of the Meri Yojana book and has also released its digital version.

Director General of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami also chaired a review meeting with top administrative and government officials at the State Secretariat regarding preparations for the upcoming monsoon season. (ANI)

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