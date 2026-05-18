India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Writes to Newly Recruited Govt Employees, Extends Best Wishes

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has digitally written to employees who were selected for government service over the past four years, extending his best wishes for their bright future.

According to the CMO, in the letter, the Chief Minister said that the people of Uttarakhand entrusted him with the responsibility of serving as Chief Minister for a second term in 2022. In line with the spirit of this mandate, the state government launched a large-scale recruitment drive from the very first day of assuming office to address unemployment and fill vacant posts in government departments. As a result, more than 30,000 youths have been appointed to government services over the past four years, and the recruitment campaign is continuing.

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Dhami further stated that young candidates are now securing government jobs purely on the basis of their talent and hard work.

"Along with the dedication and capability of the youth, the state government's strict anti-cheating law and a fair, transparent, and honest recruitment process have ensured that deserving candidates receive proper recognition and opportunities," Dhami stated.

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The Chief Minister also said that being selected as a government employee of Uttarakhand is a matter of great pride not only for the selected candidates and their families, but also for the state government.

He urged the newly appointed employees to discharge their duties with honesty, integrity, and impartiality, and to remain committed to public service with human values at the forefront. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also spoke to several selected youths over the phone and encouraged them to contribute enthusiastically towards public service.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a 150-meter span CC bridge over the Sisauna River, to be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 11.41 crore, connecting Shaktifarm with the SIDCUL area in Sitarganj.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the construction of this important bridge would directly benefit nearly 50,000 people in the region and reduce the distance to SIDCUL Sitarganj and the Sisouna Block Office by around 9 kilometres. (ANI)

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