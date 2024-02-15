Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday held a mega roadshow during the 'Nanda-Gaura Mahotsav' at Gauchar in Chamoli district.

He also visited the stalls set up by various departments and women self-help groups.

Also Read | Gangrape in Rajasthan: Minor NEET Aspirant Gang-Raped in Kota; Four Students Held Under POCSO Act.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister Dhami along with the women spun the charkha (spinning wheel), operated the traditional mountain mill (Jandra), and threshed paddy traditionally with the Ginjyali (pestle) in the Ulakhyare (Okhli). During this, the women of Neeti Mana presented the poem on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to the Chief Minister by writing it on a banquet paper.

CM Dhami said that he is overwhelmed by the immense love and affection received by all the mothers.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Three Killed After Blaze Erupts in Paint Factory in Alipur (Watch Video).

He said, "Our government is continuously working with commitment for the upliftment and empowerment of mother power."

Earlier CM Dhami said that the passage of the UCC bill in the Legislative Assembly marked a "historic day" in Uttarakhand.

He emphasized that the legislation benefits every section of society, asserting that a government promise to the people has been fulfilled. The UCC Bill was passed with a comfortable majority during a special session of the Uttarakhand assembly.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "This is a historic day in the history of Uttarakhand. The resolve we had taken before the people of the state and the promise we had made to the people of the state has now been met. Uttarakhand has made history today. The State Assembly passed the UCC Bill today, going a step ahead towards making this a law."

The CM added that the Uniform Civil Code Bill can be amended in the future if there is a need to include specific clauses.

As per the UCC Bill, the age for marriage will be 18 for women and 21 for men in all communities. Marriage registration is mandatory in all religions and marriages without registration will be invalid. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)