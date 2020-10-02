Dehradun, Oct 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off a mobile COVID-19 testing lab for Haridwar from his official residence on Friday.

'MITR labs', the country's only ICMR-approved mobile lab is capable of conducting 200 tests per day, an official release here said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: Transgender Candidate Neha Kinnar of Morena District Confident of Winning.

Built inside a car, it will carry out both rapid antigen and Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests, the release said.

State BJP president Basidhar Bhagat, MLA Harbans Kapoor and Secretary (Health) Amit Negi were present at the launch.

Also Read | Rain Alert: Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura to Receive Heavy Rainfall Till October 6, Dry Weather to Persist Over Northwest India, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)