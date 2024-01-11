Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) participated in the 'Ram Raag Ek Sandhya Bhajan' on Wednesday.

The event, dedicated to Lord Ram, was organised at Race Course Bannu School in Dehradun on Wednesday evening.

Honouring singers Kailash Kher and Kanhaiya Mittal and hailing their contributions to the world of music, the CM said they have made a name for themselves across the globe through their soulful devotional songs.

The two singers regaled the audience, singing to the glory of Lord Ram. A large number of people that turned out for the musical evening were seen immersed in devotion as Kher and Mittal weaved their magic on them.

Speaking on the sidelines of the soiree organised by the Culture Department, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Lord Ram is in our hearts and minds and his teachings and exemplary actions continue to inspire us."

The event was organised ahead of the consecration of Ram Lalla at the grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram Temple and the event will draw dignitaries from all walks of life. (ANI)

