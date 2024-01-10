Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], January 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Nari Shakti Vandan Mahotsav and Saras Fair organised at Gandhi Park Rudrapur on Wednesday. The enthusiasm of the people was visible in the crowd that gathered at the road show organised from Gallamandi to Gandhi Park.

The diversity of different cultures of the country was seen in Udham Singh Nagar in the road show organised from Gallamandi to Gandhi Park.

The Chief Minister said that Udham Singh Nagar district is in a way a bouquet of cultures of entire India, which shows the example of unity in diversity and the amalgamation of different cultures by assimilating them into itself.

This district is moving towards continuous development with the inclusion of diverse cultural and religious heritage. The women's power here is strong in itself. Due to this, our society is becoming stronger and more developed.

The Chief Minister was welcomed and felicitated by schoolgirls who applied tilak and showered flowers on CM. On this occasion, CM also worshipped the cow of the Gir species at the stall of the Animal Husbandry Department and wished for the happiness, better health and prosperity of the people of the district.

During the inspection of the stalls, the Chief Minister boosted the morale of the women of the self-help group by spinning in the charkha at the stall of Uttarakhand State Livelihood Mission. He also interacted directly with the beneficiaries of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Appreciating this self-employment activity of the women at the pottery and Tulsimala stall, the Chief Minister himself tried his hand at it and encouraged them to pursue this art. On this occasion, the Chief Minister worshipped the girls, symbolising Nav Durga and wished for peace, prosperity and the all-round development of the state. (ANI)

