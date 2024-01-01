Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the building of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Hostel, Kaulagarh, on New Year's Day on Monday.

The foundation stone of this building was laid by CM Dhami last year. This building was built at a cost of Rs 4,09,40,000 in less than a year.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister dressed the children of this hostel in uniforms and also provided blankets. The Chief Minister also inspected the residential hostel and took stock of the facilities being provided to the children in the hostel.

The Chief Minister had already instructed the officials of the Education Department to provide better-quality resources to the children in the hostels. He expressed satisfaction with the better arrangements at the hostel. Residential arrangements have been made for 100 children in this hostel.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the hostels opened in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, built for the education of daughters of weaker, deprived, and resourceless sections, and 11 schools adjacent to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hostel will also be upgraded to the intermediate level. On this occasion, he also honored the girls who performed best in the board examinations.

CM said that he felt happy being among the children at the beginning of the new year. Last year, on 02 January 2023, the main building of Government Girls Inter College, Kaulagarh and the foundation stone of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Hostel, Kaulagarh was inaugurated by the Chief Minister from the premises of this school.

The Chief Minister said that this hostel building is named after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. From his life, we learn to do great work only with energy, hard work, and determination. 13 such hostels are running in the state for the education of weak, backward, orphan, and resource-less children, in which free arrangements have been made for 1000 children. 40 Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Hostels are being run separately for girls, in all facilities are being provided free of cost.

The Chief Minister said that the girls living in Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Hostels are performing excellently in the board examinations. For this, he has appreciated the efforts of the girls' teachers, hostel warden and all the officers associated with this work. The excellent performance by these girls from resource-less and weak backgrounds indicates that there is no dearth of talent among our girls, all that is needed is to give them proper opportunities and right guidance.

He said that education provides us with high thoughts, high morals, high values and high behavior as well as appropriate solutions to the problems of the society. Providing better education to daughters is one of the top priorities of the state government. We have to give meaning to the slogan given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

He said that these children of ours will play an important role in the golden age of independence. Only through education can a society become prosperous and powerful.

The Chief Minister said that being the chief servant of the state, his endeavor is to provide better education opportunities to every child of the state. He told the students to choose the career they like because without interest, you cannot do any successful work. If we move forward according to our interest, we will definitely get success in life. (ANI)

