Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during the review of externally aided projects in the Secretariat, instructed the officials to speed up the implementation of externally aided projects being run in the state.

CM Dhami instructed to speed up the projects that are underway at the central level, such proposals should be sent to the Resident Commissioner by the concerned departments so that there can be proper advocacy at the central level.

The Chief Minister said that work should be done on the schemes with a central share and state share ratio of 90 to 10 on a top priority basis.

He instructed the officials that whatever proposals are being made to the Central government, they should be sent after careful study and examination, keeping in mind all aspects of the project.

He directed that the departments should maintain regular coordination with the concerned department of the Central Government to which their projects are being sent, for this all the departmental secretaries themselves should take responsibility.During the review of various schemes run in the Department of Energy, Disaster Management, Rural Development and Finance under externally aided projects, the Chief Minister instructed the officials that whatever decisions are being taken during the meeting, to speed up the work, departmental secretaries like Issue departmental orders in compliance with prompt decisions and also regularly review the work progress.

The Chief Minister said that the effective implementation of the schemes run by the Central Water Commission with the help of the World Bank worth Rs 274 crores for strengthening the dams and barrages present in the state has led to improvement in the operation and management of dams and barrages along with modernization of the control and monitoring system and Electricity production will increase.

He directed all concerned departments to ensure mutual coordination and timely work to get this project off the ground quickly.During the review of the Uttarakhand Public Financial Management Strengthening Project, the Chief Minister directed to prepare the state's financial reports on time, further improve the internal audit system of the state, bring transparency in the budget and purchasing-related process along with the annual financial reporting of urban areas.

He also expressed the need for integrated efforts to prepare details and increase the property tax collection of urban local bodies. The total cost of the Uttarakhand Public Financial Management Strengthening Project is Rs 274.6 crore. Which, in addition to the strengthening of public financial management, work of strengthening the revenue management system, strengthening of public financial management in urban local bodies and state-owned enterprises and project management and monitoring and evaluation is to be done.The Chief Minister also asked to pay attention to the simplification of the procurement process and the process of financial assistance received at the funding agency level, so that the implementation of the schemes can be facilitated.

Reviewing the Rural Enterprise Velocity Development Project (REEP), the Chief Minister said that this scheme will be helpful in doubling the income of rural families and preventing migration.

This will help in connecting farmers with modern agriculture by promoting livelihood-related activities and participation of women in farm machinery banks.

He said that all the concerned departments will have to understand their responsibilities in the implementation of all the schemes related to public interest.

Apart from this, while reviewing the project related to Uttarakhand disaster preparedness being run in the state, the Chief Minister said that this 06-year scheme of Rs 1640 crore will help in reducing the impact of climate change and disaster in the state.

This will help in preventing forest fires, strengthening disaster management centres and developing related infrastructure facilities. For this, the Chief Minister asked to prepare an effective action plan in a timely manner and pay attention to its implementation. (ANI)

