Bageshwar (Uttrakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday laid the foundation stones of 19 developmental works at Bilauna, Bageshwar.

The foundation of the 19 works is worth Rs 2,198.30 lakh.

The inauguration programme was organized at Bilauna, Bageshwar bus depot today.

Along with this, the buses were flagged off from the bus Bilauna, Bageshwar bus depot.

Earlier today, CM Dhami offered prayers at Baghnath Temple, Bageshwar before inaugurating the 19 works and the roadways depot. (ANI)

