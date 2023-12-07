Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the representatives of investor delegates who had arrived for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 on Thursday.

Welcoming the representatives of the industry, the Chief Minister said that this time the theme of the Global Investors Summit has been kept by the Uttarakhand government as "Peace to Prosperity". The Chief Minister assured that all preparations for the Global Investors Summit have been completed by the state government.

Dhami said that the event is being organized by the government with the aim of establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination.

Chief Minister Dhami informed that the state government had set an investment target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the Global Investors Summit, which has been accomplished.

The Chief Minister said that the work of signing MoUs with industry groups is in progress and that the government is continuously working to create employment in the state through investment and promote local products.

The Chief Minister stated that the grounding of Rs 44,000 crore on the very first day of the Global Investors Summit in Uttarakhand will give further impetus to the economic pace of the state. "This will be the first time that the grounding of a project on such a large scale is being started," he said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the preparations at the Forest Research Institute for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023, which is going to be held on Friday and Saturday.

Dhami assured that the work of implementing the agreements signed under the Investors Summit is going on at a fast pace.

"Big industrialists from the country and abroad are participating in the Investors Summit. The focus has been on various sectors like health, wellness, education, medical, tourism, automobile, pharma and as per the requirement of the state", he said.(ANI)

