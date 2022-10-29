Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the two-day 'Chintan Shivir' or brainstorming session of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On the second day of the Chintan Shivir organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, four states were selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs to present the cyber issue presentation and in which, the state of Uttarakhand was also included.

In this sequence, under the leadership, guidance, and direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar, representing the Uttarakhand State Police, presented cyber topics.

He explained the model of e-Security of Uttarakhand in detail. Dhami also presented a brief description of the power bank scam of 2021 and the unveiling of prosecutions across the country by Uttarakhand in the scams through the fake Chinese website in 2022.

Some good initiatives by the state of Uttarakhand were also highlighted. Such as registering zero charges in the cyber police station in the state so that the victim can be immediately registered and acted on and justice can be given to the victim, cyber awareness messages on the walls of police stations, cyber bulletins for awareness etc.

Some important suggestions were given by the team regarding cyber problems. Such as giving the power of investigating cybercrime to sub-inspector level officers so that time-bound legal disposal of the investigations can be done, the provision of punishment to strengthen the IT Act law and make it stricter so that the accused cannot get bail soon and the crime can be solved. Bringing in the need for a new cyber law in the face of the challenges of cyber crimes cannot be repeated and the increasing number of cyber crimes.

The initiative of the Government of India was linked to 112 in 1930 to issue instructions to effectively motivate banks and such financial companies to make the above helpline number effective. Some suggestions were also presented to curb the bulk SMS to disrupt the law and order.

Inspired by the objective of Vocal for Local Mool Mantra by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand State will get indigenous solutions to prevent cryptocurrency dark net and road accidents from the second hackathon phase, which will also help other states of the country.

Along with this, suggestions were also presented to make strict laws on fake news and inflammatory posts published on social media and a speedy process to remove such posts from social media platforms immediately. (ANI)

