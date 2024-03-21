Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the traditional Holi Milan function organized by Rana Tharu Parishad in Uttarakhand's Khatima on Wednesday evening.

At the event, the Chief Minister danced with the senior officials of the Parishad and the locals and wished everyone a festival of unity and gaiety.

The Chief Minister said that the tribal society of the state is also constantly progressing due to the all-round development taking place under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that our state government is committed to bringing them to the forefront of society by linking tribal pride and prestige with development and public welfare.

In a series of posts on X in Hindi, CM Dhami said, "Celebrating Holi, the holy festival of joy and goodwill, with the brothers and sisters of the Tharu tribe endowed with rich cultural heritage in Khatima..."

"Due to the all-round development taking place under the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the tribal society of the state is also continuously progressing," the CM said in another post.

The CM said, "Our state government is determined to bring tribal pride and prestige to the forefront of society by linking them with development and public welfare."

The Holi Milan ceremony is a celebration of cultural pride and spiritual unity.

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is a vibrant festival celebrated with enthusiasm across India. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25. The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. Holi truly encapsulates the spirit of joy and love. (ANI)

