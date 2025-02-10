Tanakpur (Uttarakhand) [India], February 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended the closing ceremony of the rafting competition organized under the 38th National Games at Sharda Ghat Tanakpur, Champawat.

Addressing the event, Dhami highlighted the region's immense potential and expressed confidence that Tanakpur would gain national recognition.

"This region has immense potential and it'll be established on the map of India. That's the reason, the National Championship of Rafting was organised here in 2023. This is going to be a world record that for the first time, a Rafting competition is going to be held at night," Dhami stated.

Earlier today, CM Dhami expressed his appreciation for the arrangements made for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, further expressing his gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami stated, "There are good arrangements, and people from all over the country are coming here. I thank Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The entire government has made all the arrangements for Maha Kumbh."

He also emphasised the large turnout of devotees, saying, "Crores of people have come here at the confluence of faith and are taking a holy dip."

On Monday morning, the Uttarakhand CM, along with his family, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. CM Dhami was accompanied by his wife, mother, and son for the sacred ritual.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, calling himself "fortunate" to visit and take a holy dip.

He also reiterated that preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar are already underway.

"People from all over the world are coming here for a holy dip of faith... I consider myself fortunate to be able to come here. The Kumbh of 2027 will be in Haridwar, and we have already started preparations for it," the Uttarakhand CM said.

After completing the holy dip, Dhami also fed birds at Triveni Sangam. (ANI)

